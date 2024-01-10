Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ternium by 12.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

