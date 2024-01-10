TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.