Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.07. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

