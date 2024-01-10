T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQIFree Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.31% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEQI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

