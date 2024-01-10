T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.31% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEQI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.