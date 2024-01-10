Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,067,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,802,004 shares.The stock last traded at $311.45 and had previously closed at $292.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

