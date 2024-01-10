Strs Ohio Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.27 and its 200 day moving average is $379.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

