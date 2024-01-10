Strs Ohio Takes $15.30 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,303,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.78.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.