Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. William Blair lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

