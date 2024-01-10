Strs Ohio Has $16.17 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 224,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.