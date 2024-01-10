Strs Ohio Has $13.22 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

Shares of SNOW opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,070,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

