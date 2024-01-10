Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE COF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

