Steph & Co. Sells 1,932 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.37. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

