Steph & Co. Acquires 652 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

