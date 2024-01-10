SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.25, but opened at $36.88. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 134,969 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

