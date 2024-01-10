Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

SWKS opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

