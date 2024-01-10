Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

