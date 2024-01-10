Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

