Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $28.76. Schrödinger shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 458,431 shares traded.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

