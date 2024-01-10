Schear Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.