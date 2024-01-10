Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

