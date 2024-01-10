Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

