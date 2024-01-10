Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.