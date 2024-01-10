ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.