Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

