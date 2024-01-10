Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.14 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

