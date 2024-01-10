Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:REGCP opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Regency Centers Company Profile
