Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

PRU stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

