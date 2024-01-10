ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

