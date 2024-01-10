Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 587 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $12.22.

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

