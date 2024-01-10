Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 587 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $12.22.
Pharming Group Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pharming Group
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
