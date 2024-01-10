Peoples Bank OH Has $13.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

