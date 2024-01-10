PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.15 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

