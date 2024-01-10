Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

