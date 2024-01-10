Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $605.18 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.32.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
