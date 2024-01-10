Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 67,649 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,649 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.