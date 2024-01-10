Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

