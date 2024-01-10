Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.