Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

