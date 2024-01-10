Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

