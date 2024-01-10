Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $3.38 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $312.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average is $289.20. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.