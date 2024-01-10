Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.