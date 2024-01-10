Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

