Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

