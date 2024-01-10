Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock worth $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

