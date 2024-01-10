Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

