Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

