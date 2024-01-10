Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,685 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,348,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

