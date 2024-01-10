Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.