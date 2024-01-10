Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,534 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,443 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

