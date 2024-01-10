Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.09 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.4617414 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POU. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

