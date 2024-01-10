Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 10.2%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 220,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 577,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,197,546.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 27.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

